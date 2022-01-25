Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, January 25

The death has occurred of Tommy Mc Govern

Naas, Kildare / Swanlinbar, Cavan



Father of the late Emma, son of the late Charlie and Ellie and brother of the late Eileen Scully, Ballymote, Co Sligo. Deeply regretted by his wife Jayne, sons Lee, James and Adam, sisters Ann Sheanon, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, Mary Oakley, Dundalk, Co. Louth, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Tommy's remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, via Main Street, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Wednesday. Burial immediately afterwards in the family plot in Killaduff Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Connor

Kilcullen, Kildare



Michael O'Connor, Hillcrest Court, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.

Who died on January 23rd (Suddenly) at his residence. Predeceased by his brother Ger.

Deeply regretted by his brother's Sean (Twin), Paddy and Jimmy, Partner Tony, sisters Rose, Ann, Jo, Mary and Bridie, Brothers in law, Sisters in law, Nieces, Nephews, extended family, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at his brother Sean's residence Deerpark, Calverstown, Eircode R56 XW57 from 2pm on Wednesday 26th until 8pm.

Removal on Thursday 27th to newlands cross crematorium arriving for 2pm service via kilcullen walking from Avondale drive at 12.30pm to town centre. If those who wish to line the route are most welcome to do so.

"May Michael Rest In Peace"

House Strictly private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only.

Please adhere to HSE and government guidelines at all times, for those who are unable to attend please feel free to leave a message in the condolence section below.

To view Michael's cremation service on Thursday at 2pm click on the following link https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

The death has occurred of Norah (Maria) Burke (née Enright)

Moorefield, Morristown Rd, Newbridge, Kildare



Burke, Moorefield, Morristown Road, Newbridge, Co. Kildare & late of Sunbury-on-Thames, Middlesex. Norah Maria (nee Enright), 24th Jan 2022 (peacefully) in the tender care of the nurses & staff of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Finbar, & her children Keith, Paul & Fiona, daughters-in-law Niamh & Hilary, grandchildren Isabel, Amelia, Max, & Tara, brother Billy, sisters Christina, Mary & Bernadette, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Norah Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence for family, close friends and neighbours from 4pm on Tuesday with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 11am. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Friends of St. Brigid’s hospice, the Curragh. Donation box in church.

House private on Wednesday morning please.

To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing, wear a face covering and refrain from handshaking, thank you.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Egan

Castletown, Leixlip, Kildare / Moate, Westmeath



James (Jimmy) Egan, Castletown, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly Rosemount, Moate, Co. Westmeath, died 23rd of January 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Christina, brother Paddy, sisters Kathleen, Mai, Pauline and Anne. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Clare, daughters Emer and Ruth, granddaughters Kasey and Ella, brothers Martin, Michael and John, sister Marie Kelly, adored mother-in-law Nan Rafferty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Tuesday in Reilly's Funeral Home, Maynooth from 5 o'clock until 7 o'clock. private removal from his residence on Wednesday, funeral route via Leixlip GAA club to Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip, for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock followed by burial afterwards in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown. If you wish to leave a message of sympathy you may do so in the condolence section below. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding during this difficult time.

House private please

The death has occurred of Bernard Harrington

Leixlip, Kildare / Eyeries, Cork



Bernard Harrington (Easton Park, Leixlip and formerly of The Strand, Eyeries, Beara, Co. Cork) January 22nd. 2022, at The Mater Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Mary and dear father of David, Barry and Anna. Pre-deceased by his sister Katherine and brothers Jerh, Michael and Fr. Paddy. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Anita and Jenny, grandchildren Eimear, Ailbhe, Eoghan, Cillian, Tom, Olivia, Lucy, Alison, Emily and Jack, sister Mary, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Wednesday evening (26th. January 2022) from 4pm until 6pm returning afterwards to his residence. House Private.

Removal from his residence on Thursday morning (27th. January 2022) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

Bernard’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/our-ladys-nativity

Please continue to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer at all times.

Those who are unable to attend the funeral may leave a personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. www.cancer.ie

The death has occurred of Eileen (Mary Ellen) Kolb (née Hyland)

Formerly of Rosebran, Athy, Kildare



Eileen (Mary Ellen) Kolb (née Hyland) died peacefully at home in Michigan, USA on January 22, 2022 formerly of Rosebran, Athy, Co. Kildare. Eileen is preceded in death by her parents Julia-Ann and John Hyland and by her brothers Liam and Brian Hyland. Eileen is sadly missed by her loving husband Bob; her five sons and their wives: John and Becky, Kevin and Leigh, Brendan and Norine, Patrick and Dayle, and Brian and Erika; her grandchildren Brenna (Nathan), Sean, Ryan, Tyler, Sierra, Austin,Savannah, Emma, Brayden, and her namesake great granddaughter Isla Ellen. Eileen is also survived by eight siblings: Lily, Jack, Ann, Martin, Bridget, Tony, Peter, and Jerry, sisters in law and brothers in law; many, many nieces, nephews; and countless friends in the United States and Ireland.

Eileen died as she lived, with style, grace, and surrounded by those she loved. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 11:00 am (USA Time) at the Church of the Holy Spirit. Her family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made in her name to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Livestream: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/highland-mi/eileen-kolb-10544320

A memorial mass will take place in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy at 4pm on Saturday, 29th January.

The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie