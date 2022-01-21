Naas District Court: Kildare gardaí found €122,000 in car stopped on the M4

Naas District Court was told on Thursday, January 20 that two men who were stopped on the M4 motorway were found to have €122,000 in their possession.

A garda officer told the court under oath that John Tracey, 48, and Jordan Keogh, 25, with addresses at 9 Rowlagh Park, Clondalkin and 4 Chaplains Terrace, Clondalkin, respectively, were stopped on the motorway by gardaí on November 5 2020 between junction 7 and junction 8.

They had been arrested for knowingly possessing property that are the proceeds of criminal conduct, under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Acts 2010 to 2021.

The garda added that they have reason to believe that the two men could be part of a wider drug-trafficking operation.

It was also heard that one of the men allegedly had an encrypted iPhone in their possession when they were arrested.

A book of evidence will be presented to the court next week on January 27.

Judge Desmond Zaidan agreed to continue bail for the two men until this date.