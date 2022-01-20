Search

Kildare Co Council issuing tender to fix Newbridge pathway which is described as "extremely dangerous" by politician

Liffey Linear Park, Newbridge

FILE PHOTO

20 Jan 2022

Kildare Co Council has agreed to upgrade a section of path beside the River Liffey described by a councillor as "extremely dangerous".

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy called for works to make safe the route in the Linear Park in Newbridge.

The politician said the stretch of pathway near The Gables guest house and leisure centre is "extremely dangerous".

The Council said that a tender to engage a consultant for the works is intended to be issued in the next four to six weeks.

A spokesperson added: "This will be to design a proposal for a retaining wall to support a handrail which is not possible on the existing embankment.

The cost of an engineering consultant to design and supervise the construction is likely to be approximately €15,000.

"It is not possible to give timeframes for the completion of the design until a consultant has been appointed to carry out the work.

"Similarly, until the design solution is complete it is not possible to give a timeframe or costings for the implementation of the solution. However, we will be aiming to complete the works over the Summer and can update the members with timelines and costs when we have these.

"It was intended to progress and complete this work in 2021 but due to the loss of a staff member who was working on this, this was not possible."

