19 Jan 2022

UPDATE: Boil water notice lifted for public water supply in Monasterevin, Kildare with immediate effect

Ciarán Mather

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The boil water notice (BWN) for the public water supply in the town of Monasterevin has been lifted with immediate effect, Irish Water and Kildare County Council (KCC) have confirmed.

The two organisations said in a statement that they wish to notify customers supplied by Monasterevin Public Water Supply that, following receipt of "consistent and satisfactory monitoring results."

It is understood that this decision follows consultation undertaken with the Health Service Executive (HSE). 

The statement added that all customers served by Monasterevin Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Irish Water and KCC both added that they "acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of impacted stakeholders during the period of this BWN and regrets any inconvenience caused."

The notice was issued as a precautionary measure on January 8, 2022 to protect the health of approximately 5,700 customers following issues with the disinfection process at Monasterevin Water Treatment Plant which led to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply. 

Peter Thornton, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead, acknowledged the impact of this notice on the community, saying: "Irish Water acknowledges the inconvenience that a BWN is for the local community and thanks everyone for their patience while we worked with our colleagues in KCC to lift the notice as quickly as it was safe to do so."

"Public Health is Irish Water’s number one priority and this BWN was put in place as a precaution to protect customers following issues with the disinfection process at the water treatment plant which led to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply. 

He continued: "Where risks to water quality are identified through Irish Water’s enhanced testing and monitoring programme, BWNs are issued in order to safeguard public health.

"In all instances immediate action is taken to address the cause of the issue in order to lift the notice as quickly as possible, in agreement with the HSE."

The Irish Water Customer Contact Centre, open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278 is available to answer customer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice.

Further information is available on www.water.ie.

