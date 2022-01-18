Search

19 Jan 2022

Kildare domestic violence support group releases statement over death of Ashling Murphy

Pic Supplied by Teach Tearmainn

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

18 Jan 2022

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A domestic violence support group based in County Kildare, Teach Tearmainn, has released a statement over the death of murdered school teacher Ashling Murphy.

Teach Tearmainn held a vigil in its Refuge and Support Services on January 14 to remember and honour Ashling Murphy, in addition to every woman who has died by femicide.

The group said: "We were deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the death of Aisling Murphy."

"The issue of violence against women and the risks posed to women has once again been highlighted following this horrific murder."

Teach Tearmainn described the outpouring of grief for Aisling across communities in Ireland and abroad as "palpable": "The murder of Aisling highlights the every day danger posed to women by violent men.

"This case has resonated with many people and this is evidenced in the vigil's organised in cities, towns and villages across the Country."

"Teach Tearmainn sends our deepest condolences to Aisling's family, friends and community," Teach Tearmainn concluded.

Anyone who is experiencing domestic violence and abuse, please contact Teach Tearmainn's free and confidential service on 045-527584.

If you have been negatively affected, you can find resources to help you by contacting Women's Aid at 1800 341 900. Additionally, you can email Samaritans Ireland at jo@samaritans.ie or ring 116 123, or visit the Rape Crisis Centre at drcc.ie.

