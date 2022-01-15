Search

16 Jan 2022

Kildare Property Watch: History on your doorstep in Bodenstown

15 Jan 2022

A four-bedroom, six-bathroom Victorian-style mansion, built in 2005 near historic Bodenstown Cemetery in Sallins, is on the market with an asking price of €1.6 million.

Tone House, named after Irish patriot Theobald Wolfe Tone who is buried in Bodenstown, is set on a six-acre private setting of mature gardens and three stud rail paddocks. The property also boasts a stable block.

Tone House is a few minutes drive from the new motorway junction 9A offering quick access onto the M7 for commuters to Dublin.

Built in 2005 and designed by architect Patricia Ennis, the house offers modern accommodation of approximately 289sq.m (3,110sq.ft) to provide a perfect balanced home for family living, entertaining and country living.

Entertaining space

The layout of the ground floor is free-flowing — perfect for entertaining and family gatherings — from the beautiful, impressive wide entrance hallway with feature fireplace and sweeping staircase, to the elegant drawing room, with generous room proportions and high ceilings.

There is also a cosy living room, fully fitted modern kitchen/dining room and large sunroom, with all rooms opening out to the large south facing cobble lock patio area, perfect for alfresco dining given its wonderful orientation.

At the first floor level are four large double bedrooms, three of which are en suite and the fourth bedroom being adjacent to the jack and jill family bathroom.

According to selling agents Lisneys, this instantly appealing family home is in exceptional decorative order with the interior finished to a very high standard throughout; inviting the purchaser to literally walk in and hang their coats.

It is highly desirable for those who have an interest in equine living or are just simply searching for a luxurious family home on a substantial holding in an immensely private setting.

Find out more

Viewing is highly recommended by prior appointment.

Contact Michelle Kealy of Lisney Dalkey on 01 285 1005 for more information on the property.

