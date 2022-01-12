Search

Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, January 12

Pic: The late Robert 'Bob' Downey, RIP.ie

Robert (Bob) Downey, Artillery Place, Newbridge, Kildare / Antrim

The death has occurred of Robert 'Bob' Downey. Formerly of Co. Antrim. Peacefully at his home. Husband of the late Josephine, father of the late Michael and father in law of the late Tim.

Sadly missed by his loving children Liz, Rob, Jony, Pat, Mary, Anne, Collette, Sean, Clare and Jim, sons and daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bob Rest in Peace.

House Strictly Private Please

Please respect all Government and HSE guidelines. Removal on Friday to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

Neil O'Donnell, Great Connell, Newbridge, Kildare / Letterkenny, Donegal

The death has occurred of Neil O' Donnell. 

Formerly of Letterkenny, Co. Donegal. Husband of the late Betty. Brother of the late Margaret, Brighde, Sean and Cahill.

In the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital (The Solas Room).

Greatly missed by his loving son Rory, daughter Jean, grandchildren Shauna, Niamh, Emilie, Nora and Neil, wonderful nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Neil Rest in Peace.

Removal from his family home by Glennons Funeral Directors on Saturday, the 15th of January, at 2:45 pm to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross for a cremation service at 4pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to "St Vincent De Paul, Newbridge". Please adhere to all HSE and government guidelines at all times.

For livestreaming of Neil’s Cremation Service please visit the following link: Mount Jerome Crematorium

Thomas (Tom) Walsh, St. Brigid's Tce. / Straffan, Kildare

The death has occurred of Thomas 'Tom' Walsh, of Aveley, Essex, UK and formerly of St. Brigid's Tce., Straffan, Co. Kildare.

December 24, 2021, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospice, Basildon, Essex.

Predeceased by his parents John and Bridgie, brothers Sean and Liam and sister Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sue, step daughter Lucy, step son Nick, step grandson Thomas, brothers Aidan and Gerard, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, especially Dave and Ann.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place on Wednesday, January 19, from Wes and Coe Funeral Home, Aveley to Upminister Crematorium for service at 2.40pm. For anyone that wishes to leaves messages of sympathy please leave the condolences section of RIP.ie.

