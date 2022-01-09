Park and ride facilities are needed on Kildare-Dublin routes, says local councillor

Park and ride facilities are needed on the major routes from Kildare to Dublin.

Cllr Noel Connolly told a Kildare County Council meeting on December 20 that a substantial number of people don’t have access to public transport and park and ride initiatives and while there are plans to provide 1,000 spaces in Sallins and 500 in Kill, these are also needed by people living in south Kildare.

“People need to be encouraged out of their cars,” he said.

Cllr Padraig McEvoy supported the call, pointing out that, long term, motoring is a significant contributor to climate damage.

Cllr Seamie Moore, who has highlighted the importance of these facilities to take traffic off the main roads, said park and ride is needed in the Kill area which could accommodate thousands of cars a day.

He said land is available for this project and efforts should be made by the authorities to purchase this land.

According to KCC official Evelyn Wright park and ride facilities in Kildare are a part of plans for future public transport in the greater Dublin area.

Ms Wright said that KCC is engaging with the National Transport Authority in developing the outline designs for the proposed sites identified in the report and KCC will be updated .