Weather warning issued for Snow/Ice in Kildare tomorrow and Friday

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning for Snow and Ice warning for tomorrow, for the entire country.
Forecasters said scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow, and icy stretches on Thursday evening, Thursday night and Friday morning will lead to hazardous travelling conditions in some parts.
They added; "Showers will be most widespread in the west and north of the country where some accumulations are likely. Isolated thunderstorms will occur also."
The Warning is valid from 4pm on Thursday to 11am on Friday.
