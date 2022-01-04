Irish Rail announces cancellations for number of Kildare train routes

Certain trains serving Athy, Kildare Town, Monasterevin, Celbridge/Hazelhatch and Newbridge have been cancelled for the rest of the week.

Irish Rail confirmed in a recent statement that around 20 of its services are being cancelled for the rest of this week due to COVID-19 and close contact absences.

These services will be affected for a number of days: specifically, up to and including Friday.

The following services are cancelled:

06:12hrs & 07:19hrs Newbridge to Grand Canal Dock

06:30hrs Carlow to Heuston

07:35hrs Newbridge to Heuston

08:17hrs, 10:32hrs, 12:35hrs, 17:30hrs, 17:52hrs, 19:32hrs & 21:35hrs Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock

15:08hrs Newbridge to Pearse

07:26hrs, 09:11hrs, 11:30hrs, 16:28hrs, 16:59hrs, 18:40hrs, 20:30hrs & 22:30hrs Grand Canal Dock to Hazelhatch

13:30hrs & 18:17hrs Grand Canal Dock to Newbridge

Barry Kenny from Irish Rail told host Shane Beatty on Newstalk FM's Breakfast Briefing: "Like every employer, like every service provider at the moment, with the number of cases that are in the country... it isn't something that we can escape.

He added: "We just have - particularly in Heuston at the moment - a number there that means unfortunately this is unavoidable.

Mr Kenny also said that Irish Rail will be working right through this to ensure that we minimise the impact on as many services as possible.

Further information about Irish Rail's COVID-19 policies, in addition to updates regarding train routes in Kildare, can be found by clicking here.