03 Jan 2022

Motorbike seized off the street in Naas by gardaí

The vehicle at the scene / NAAS ROADS POLICING

Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a motorcycle on Main Street, Naas.

A check using the  Mobility App revealed that the bike was uninsured and tax had expired by over 5000 days.

The vehicle was impounded and Proceedings commenced.

Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit on patrol in Kill observed car been driven in a careless manner.

Following checks, the car was found to have no Insurance, Tax or NCT.

The car was impounded and court proceedings have commenced.

The Unit also found a driver travelling at 153kph on the M4.

The motorist was stopped and subsequently tested positive for cannabis.

A quantity of drugs were also found.

The driver was arrested and court proceedings will follow. 

