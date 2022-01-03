Search

03 Jan 2022

Co-writer of 1965 Eurovision song and Newbridge resident passes away

Joe Harrigan with George Prendergast / PHOTO: Curragh History page on Facebook

A Newbridge resident who helped to write Ireland's Eurovision entry in 1965 has passed away. 

Joe Harrigan was synonymous in the town and surrounding areas with the Army Band and Newbridge band.

He taught many people how to play a musical instruments, but is probably most famous for co composing A Eurovision winning song titled Walking the Streets in the Rain in 1965, which is also when Ireland debuted in Eurovision.

Along with George Prendergast and Teresa O'Donnell Joe co-wrote the song 'Walking the Streets in the Rain' which became Ireland's entry to the Eurovision Song Contest of 1965 and was performed by Butch Moore.

This marked Ireland's debut contest appearance.

The song contains the memorably lines: "Nobody knows I'm crying, 'cause I'm walking the streets in the rain".

The entry received 11 points, placing six in a field of 18.

Mr Harigan, a resident of Allenview Heights retired at the rank of Sergeant from the Army Band.

He passed away peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Martina, sons Frances and Daniel, granddaughter Georgina, daughter in law, Christina, sisters Francis, Bernie, Imelda, Marie (RIP) and Pauline (RIP), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The Funeral service takes place on Tuesday at 12:15pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross. For livestreaming of Joe’s Cremation Service please visit the following link: https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

