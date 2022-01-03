Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, January 3

The death has occurred of Michael BRAZIL

Naas Road, Newbridge, Kildare



BRAZIL Michael (Naas Road, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 2nd January 2021 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Michael, predeceased by his wife Mamie. Sadly missed by his son Pat and family, sister Betty, brother-in-law Donal, sister-in-law Rita, extended loving family, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Betty Callanan (née Dunne)Shantalla, Galway / Maynooth, Kildare / Tipperary



Callanan (née Dunne), Betty, Fursey Road, Shantalla, Galway and late of Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary, January 1st 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth, wife of the late Kevin.

Much loved mother of Paul, Jennifer, Lorraine, K evin, Ronan and the late Elizabeth. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Katie, Sarah, David, Jaxson, Mason, Rory, Mary, Caoimhe, Conor, Fia and Ruth, brothers and sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday between 4.00pm and 6.00pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11.30am funeral mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11.30am by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/maynoothparish

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accepts no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

The death has occurred of Brian Dowling

Rosconnell Square, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of the Curragh Camp. father of the late Michael and nephew of the late Val.

Sadly missed by his parents Sean and Kathleen, sisters Celine, Ashley and Pammella, brother Thomas, partner Jordan, aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Brian rest in peace.





Funeral Arrangements Later

Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times.

Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Mary Crossan (née Allen)

Dara Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Meeting Lane, Athy. Wife of the late Paddy. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. sadly missed by her loving daughters Catrina, Lisa and Bernie, sons Paul, Pj, John and Kevin, grandchildren Dayna, Alicia, Aaron, Elaine, Tina, Donna, Glencora, Jamie, Mikey and Stephen, great grandchildren Katie, Layla and Charlotte, sons-in-law Gerry and Rory, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary rest in peace.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Lyle Nolan

Hortland, Donadea, Kildare



The Death has occurred of Lyle Nolan, Hortland, Donadea, Naas, Co. Kildare peacefully at his home,1st January 2022. Predeceased by his Mother Mary, brothers John Joe and William, sister Lynda. Very deeply regretted by his loving father Christy, siblings Vanessa, Nathasha, Donal, Christopher, Declan, Fiona, Nicola, also his adored nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law and extended family and friends.

May Lyle Rest in Peace.

Lyle’s Funeral Mass will be held in St Coca’s Church, Kilcock at 12 noon this Tuesday 4th January 2022 and burial immediately afterwards to Staplestown Cemetery.

The family are understanding of peoples concerns about COVID risks and encourage people to use online condolences and webcam facilities if they prefer. For those attending the funeral, please continue to wear face masks, use hand sanitiser, and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times. Link of funeral Mass https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below.

House private

Family flowers only donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society

Lyle’s family would like to express their thanks and appreciation for the excellent care he received from his carers Dymphna and Joseph also Lyle's Doctors and Nurses