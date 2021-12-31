2021 Kildare news review: Relay for Life Kildare overcomes Covid obstacles to raise €53,209

With just 12 teams, Relay for Life Kildare went virtual again this year and defied the odds with a fantastic fundraising and awareness campaign effort.

On October 29, the committee handed over a cheque for €53,209 to the Irish Cancer Society (ICS) at Newbridge Town FC.

Relay chairman, Peter Whyte, along with committee and team members were there to hand over the proceeds to Ena Barrett from the ICS.

Committee member, Peter O’Neill reported there was great jubilation when the amount raised was revealed.

“Considering the fact that we just had 12 teams and the event was virtual as opposed to the normal community coming together this was a truly superb effort on the part of our team members and they can be proud of their achievement,” he said.

“Ena accepted the cheque and spoke about the many ways that this money would be used by ICS and how it would benefit cancer patients and their families. Due to the current pandemic fundraising had become much more difficult, affecting fundraisers such as Daffodil Day and Relay for Life.”

This years teams were: Cairde le Ceile, Team Nancers, Marie’s March, Team Spirit, Caroline’s Crackers, Moorefield, Amy’s Angels, Breda’s Warriors, Shooting Stars, Songbirdies, Walkie Talkies, Cancer Crushers and Sarsfields.

The committee was made up of chairman Peter Whyte and members Caroline O Sullivan, Lisa Nagle, Niamh Curley, Stephen Kelly, Michael Fleming and Peter O Neill.

“Looking forward to next year this amount raised by a small group has to be an example of what can be done and we are appealing to the many towns and villages throughout County Kildare to ensure that they have a representation in the future,” said Mr O’Neill.

“This year’s team activities can be viewed on Relay for Life Facebook page, including the committee Candle of Hope Ceremony which showcases many places of interest in our County.”

Chairman, Peter Whyte paid tribute to the great work and perseverance shown by this year’s teams and committees.

Attention now turns to the 2022 event and more information about this will be revealed in the near future.