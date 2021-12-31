2021 Kildare news review: Well-known retailers pick Newbridge as base

A number of major retailers invested in Newbridge during 2021.

The UK-based Frasers Group is taking over both floors of the former Debenhams store at Whitewater Shopping Centre.

A Sports Direct is open in the upstairs unit while a Frasers department store will occupy the downstairs outlet.

US brand American Eagle Outfitters also arrived into Whitewater in recent months.

A couple of hundred metres down the street from Whitewater, a new Aldi supermarket opened its doors in November.

Ingrid Ryan, general manager of Whitewater Shopping Centre, said in August that news of the Frasers Group arrival was a significant development and a fantastic boost for the retail complex and Newbridge town.

Kildare Chamber chief executive Allan Shine also commented that new store openings are vital to create jobs and circulate cash in the local economy.

The Frasers Group said that the number of jobs created in its stores will be ‘significant’.

Ms Ryan said: “We welcome this significant development for the centre and the market in general, especially at a time when bricks and mortar retail has been challenged by both the pandemic and the changing face of retail.

“A letting of this scale is a fantastic boost for Whitewater and the Kildare retail market.”

Mr Shine added: “It’s excellent to see that the Frasers Group have confidence in Newbridge with this announcement.”

Mr Shine told the Leader: “As employees start to return to the workplace, we are very confident that footfall will increase on the main street and within the Whitewater Shopping Centre.

“Whilst online shopping will continue to flourish, store openings in the town ensure that we continue to create jobs and continue to circulate money within the local economy.

Deputy Mayor of the local municipal district Cllr Chris Pender said the addition of new retail units to Newbridge was not just a huge boost to the town but also a huge boost for the county.

The Newbridge resident added: “The twin benefits of additional local jobs and encouraging more visitors into the area will be significantly positive and will go a long way towards people being able to live and work in their own towns.”