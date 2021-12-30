Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, December 30

Elizabeth (Lily) Fleming

The death has occurred of Elizabeth 'Lily' Fleming, formerly of Ballysax Plains, The Curragh , Co. Kildare. She passed away on December 29 2021 (peacefully) in Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving sister Margaret (Madge), cousins, extended family, and friends.

May Lily Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements to be confirmed later.

Sandra Mitchell (Flanagan)

The death has occurred of Sandra Mitchell (Flanagan), formerly of Oaklawn West, Leixlip and Johnstownbridge. She passed away on December 28, 2021 (unexpectedly). Sandra was the loving and adoring mother of Alfie and dear daughter of the late Peter.

Deeply regretted by her husband Niall, son Alfie, mother Marian, brothers Paul and John, mother-in-law Berney, father-in-law Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

May Sandra rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Friday evening (December 31, 2021) between 6 pm and 8 pm for family and close friends only.

Removal on Saturday morning (New Year’s Day) to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the Confey Cemetery, Leixlip.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this link.

The family are understanding of peoples concerns of COVID risks and encourage people to use online condolences and webcam facilities if they prefer.

For those attending the funeral, please continue to wear face masks, use hand sanitizer and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” on RIP.ie, or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Frances Berns (née Crowe)

The death has occurred of Frances Berns (née Crowe). Formerly of the Commons, Drumcree, Tully East, Kildare Town, Kildare. She passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Lourdesville Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Frances was wife of the late Christy. Sadly missed by her loving sons James, Christopher and Ciaran, daughters Therese, Helena, Rosemary, Frances and Fiona, sons and daughters-in-law, her 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, sisters Rita and Marie, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Frances rest in peace.

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 5pm on Friday with Rosary at 8pm.

Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv.

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page on RIP.ie.

Please respect HSE and Government guidelines and wear face masks at all times.

Mary (Mona) Lynch (née Buckley)

The date has occurred of Mary 'Mona' Lynch (née Buckley). Formerly of Connolly Villas, Athgarvan, Kildare.

Mary was the wife of the late Nicky and mother of the late Colm. She passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home surrounded by her lovely family.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Mark, Alan, Paul and Barry, daughter Rita, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother in law Tom, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mona Rest in Peace.

Please adhere to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page on RIP.ie.

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 7pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Mona's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page.