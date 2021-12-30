UPDATE: HSE issue important message for Kildare residents seeking PCR tests

File Pic
The Health Service Executive has issued an important message for residents in Dublin South, Kildare & West Wicklow seeking PCR tests.
it said: "Due to the demand for PCR tests in both Punchestown and Citywest Test Centres, please only attend if you have any appointment."
"You can get an appointment by contacting your GP or using the self-referral portal on the HSE website."
"Please attend at you allocated appointment time."
