29 Dec 2021

Police release images of knives missing chef was carrying in backpack to help investigation

Peter Burns (right) and the work knives he was carrying in his backpack

Danish Police investigating a missing Co Meath man have released images of his clothes and backpack contents which included large chopping knives he used as a chef.
Peter Burns (29) from Dunboyne went missing in Aarhus city in the early hours of December 5 after a work night-out.
He is understood to have left a bar between midnight and 1am and then began walking home in the direction of the harbour.
East Jutland Police have circulated images of a number of special knives he used for work, one of which has his first name engraved on it.
A spokesperson added: "We would like to hear from citizens who may have seen Peter's backpack, or who may have seen some of the knives, clothes or other belongings that have been in the black backpack."
"It is possible that Peter may have left his backpack somewhere around Aarhus. Peter worked as a cook and with him in the backpack he therefore probably had a white chef's jacket, a pair of black chef's trousers, 
a pair of black crocs shoes, one or more cookbooks in English, a large, heavy grindstone (for sharpening knives) and a series of special knives, one of which has his first name engraved on it."
Peter was wearing a khaki jacket, dark trousers and New Balance runners.
Peter, who worked at a French bistro, was living in Denmark for a number of months. 
He was staying with his sister Katie but never arrived at her apartment.
He is described as around 5'9" in height, of strong build and with short brown hair and a short brown/reddish full beard.
Police said Peter was seen shortly before 3am on a surveillance camera as he walked around with his heavy backpack on his back.
A witness also said she believes she saw Peter sitting on a bench next to a lifebuoy around 3am.
Police have already searched nearby areas with sniffer dogs and local divers.

