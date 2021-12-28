Search

28 Dec 2021

New veterinary clinic proposed for Kildare, planning permission documents show

New veterinary clinic proposed for Kildare, planning permission documents show

File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A brand new veterinary clinic has been proposed for County Kildare, planning permission documents show.

Linnaeus Veterinary Ireland Limited is seeking permission from Kildare County Council to implement the change of use of Unit A10 at Celbridge M4 Business Park, along with associated internal layout alterations and the addition of windows to the NE elevation of Building A.

It is understood that the proposed use is for a veterinary clinic specifically for domestic pets, and that the floor area is 427 sq. metres,

The date received is listed as December 22 last, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as February 3 and February 24 respectively.

According to the site SoloCheck.ie, Linnaeus Veterinary Ireland Limited was set up on Tuesday, March 16 earlier this year.

The company's current partial address is Dublin.

New improvements being sought for Lidl store in Naas, Kildare

Good news for coffee lovers! Kildare café seeks permission to stay open until 10pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media