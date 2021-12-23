Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, December 23

The death has occurred of Cáit CLYNCH (née Walsh)

Eadestown, Naas, Kildare / Rosscahill, Galway



Clynch (nee Walsh) (Eadestown, Naas and formerly of Rosscahill, Co. Galway) – Dec 22, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at Naas General Hospital, Cáit, wife of the late Patrick and dear mother of Maeve, Barbara and Conal; Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sister Maug, sons-in-law Mick and Peter, daughter-in-law Shirley, grandchildren Aoife, Georgina, Shane, Pauric, Cian, Seán, Sally-Ann and Enya, great grandchildren Erin and Chloe, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 5pm to 9pm with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Concern or The Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas. Ph: 045 897397.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-conception

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Billy Coogan

33 Leylandii Drive, Ballylinan, Laois / Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Father of the late John-Paul. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lelia, sons Padraig and Liam, daughter Yvonne, brother John, sister Mary, son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law Michelle and Mairead, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence from 4pm today, Wednesday (December 22nd) with rosary at 8pm. Please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. Removal on Thursday morning (December 23rd) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would like to attend but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Bertie (Joseph) O'BOYLE

Naas, Kildare / Sligo



O’Boyle (Sligo, Naas and formerly of Dublin) - Dec 21, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Craddock House Nursing Home, Bertie (Joseph) beloved husband of Nora and dear father of Martina, Majella, Noelle, Edwina and Anne; Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Charlie, Dermot, Brian and Fran, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Ciara, Conor, Aoife, Seán, James, Shane, Luke, Emma, Gavin, Zach and Aimee, great grandchild Abbie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas (for family only please). Removal on Thursday to The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane arriving at 11 o’c Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Joe Bergin

11 Plewman's Terrace, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving brother Kieran, sister Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday evening (December 23rd). (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing). Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Removal afterwards to St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Those who would like to attend but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of GARRY BYRNE

Kilbelin Close, Newbridge, Kildare



BYRNE Garry (Kilbelin Close, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 20th December 2021 (peacefully) in St. Vincent's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Antoinette, daughter Mia, son Dion, parents John and Phyllis Byrne, sisters Annette, Audrey and Lisa, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, and his many friends.

May Garry Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11am Mass. Garry's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Those who are unable to attend can leave their condolences on the RIP condolence section below.

The family have requested, with everybody's best interests in mind, to please take an antigen test before attending the funeral.