Search

20 Dec 2021

Guess who turned up at Christmas market in Kildare at weekend

Guess who turned up at Christmas market in Kildare at weekend

Bono with Amy at the My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue charity stall

U2 frontman Bono had a Desire for a festive wreath when he stopped off at a Christmas market in Kildare town at the weekend.

Locals in Kildare town were puzzled why the singer was browsing stalls in Market Square - but he may have been visiting a nearby distillery in Monasterevin which he has invested in.

Bono snapped up a hand-made Christmas wreath being sold by the My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue charity.

The charity said on Instagram: "Look who stopped by to buy a hand made Christmas wreath from our wonderful Amy at the Kildare Town Christmas market.
"Thank you Bono!"

Work is nearly finished on the Church of Oak facility at the historic Ballykelly Mills site which is being developed by Dublin-based Jewelfield Ltd led by businessman Paddy McKillen and which lists Bono as a shareholder under his real name Paul Hewson.

The high-end €50m distillery beside the Grand Canal also aims to attract visitors and features whiskey tasting rooms, a roof garden and an exhibition area.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media