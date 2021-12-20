Search

20 Dec 2021

Protect your belongings during last-minute Christmas shopping - Garda advice

Dundalk man has phone swiped by thief on bicycle

FILE PHOTO

Pickpocketing, muggings and house break-ins are still happening 0 even in the days of Covid, gardaí said. 

Consumers are asked to take the following precautions with smartphones and electronics this Christmas time in busy areas.

These practical measures from Meath Crime Prevention Unit can help in preventing and reducing mobile phone theft:

  • Register your mobile phone with your service provider.
  • Take careful note of your unique 15 digit mobile phone International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. By pressing *#06# on your phone keypad the IMEI will appear on the screen.
  • Enable the PIN Security feature and keep your phone locked at all times.
  • When out and about, keep your mobile phone out of public view, be streetwise and always be aware of your surroundings.
  • If your mobile phone is lost or stolen, contact your mobile phone service provider immediately to suspend your service and prevent unauthorised calls being made and billed to you.
  • Report the loss or theft to An Garda Síochána, providing identification numbers for your SIM card and IMEI number. This information may assist in the recovery of your mobile phone.
  • Be careful when carrying a handbag, smartphone or tablet in crowded areas. Keep handbags zipped and don’t put your wallet in your back pocket. In bars and restaurants take care about where you store coats and handbags
  • At ATMs only take out as much money as you need. Cover your pin number and call the Gardaí if you believe the machine has been compromised.

