18 Dec 2021

Kildare Property Watch: Stunning Sallins house on the market for €525,000

No 4 Straffan Way: Four-bedroom home in sought-after location maintained to a high standard

Kildare Property Watch: Stunning Sallins house on the market for €525,000

Number 4 Straffan Way is a stunning four-bedroomed detached home full of space and light, set in a prestigious development of just 21 homes in Sallins village.

This is a home of distinction, having been maintained to an incredibly high standard.

It offers generously proportioned accommodation, elegant styling and quality fixtures and fittings, all complemented by the beautifully landscaped garden. This property is conveniently located within walking distance of Sallins many amenities — shops, bars, restaurants, primary school, creches, canal towpath walks and GAA club. It is just a few minutes drive to Naas town with its many boutiques, restaurants, bars, theatre, cinema, hospital and schools. Local sporting facilities include the Palmerstown House Golf course, the K club and Naas Golf club. For the racing enthusiast, Punchestown, Naas and the Curragh racecourse are nearby.

The property's kitchen

According to selling agent Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly, it is perfectly located for the commuter. The well-proportioned accommodation comprises entrance hallway, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, utility room, guest wc, four double bedrooms (two en-suite), and family bathroom.

This stunning property comes with an asking price of €525,000 and appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or email info@sfor.ie.

