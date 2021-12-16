Planning permission sought for development of 77 dwellings in Monasterevin, Kildare

Planning permission has been sought for the development of 77 dwellings in the town of Monasterevin, County Kildare.

Documents show that real estate company Masonbrook Holdings Ltd is seeking permission from Kildare County Council for development of 77 dwellings, comprised of 61 two-storey houses and 16 apartments in two two-storey blocks, and a two storey creche facility, on a site measuring c. 2.79 ha, which will form part of an overall development known as Ferns Bridge, located in at Ferns Bridge in Monasterevin.

It is understood that the application site is located north-east of Monasterevin train station, east/south-east of Canal Harbour Road, south/south-east of Barrett Park, west/north-west and south of Ferns Walk, and west/north-west of Ferns Close.

Other developments within the proposal include: one four-bed detached house , eight four-bed semi-detached houses, 19 three-bed semi-detached houses, 33 two & three bed terraced houses, and 16 one-bed apartments in two two-storey blocks.

The proposed development also includes for a two-storey crèche of c. 694m2, together with associated outdoor space.

Access to the proposed development will be from the Canal Harbour Road to the west, and from Ferns Avenue and Ferns Close to the east.

In addition, the proposed development also includes for landscaping, boundary treatments, public open spaces, drainage and infrastructure, car and bicycle parking, bin storage, and all associated site development works.

The date received is listed as December 8, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as January 20 next and February 10 respectively.

According to the website Vision.net, Masonbrook Holdings Ltd is located at Four Corners, in Johnston, Naas.

It was first set up on Thursday the June 2 1994.