Search

15 Dec 2021

Huawei Ireland awards €10,000 to two STEM students in Maynooth University

Huawei Ireland awards €10,000 to two STEM students in Maynooth University

File Pic: Maynooth University

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The Irish branch of tech giant Huawei today awarded €10,000 in academic scholarships to two STEM students from Maynooth University through its 2021 ICT talent nurturing initiative.

One of the largest scholarship programmes for STEM students in Ireland, a total of €250,000 in bursaries were awarded to fifty students from TU Dublin, UCD, Trinity College Dublin, DCU, UCC, UL, NUIG, Maynooth University, and Griffith College.

Each student received a €5,000 scholarship through the company's Seeds for the Future programme.

The successful students were selected based on their performance during this year’s initiative which took place online in October.

Huawei said that its 7th Annual Seeds for the Future programme was Huawei’s most successful yet, achieving a 333 per cent increase in applications from STEM students in Ireland.

It also noted that over a third of participants were female STEM students, which is the highest number to date.

Speaking during an online awards ceremony, Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy TD said: "Over the past two years, we have seen a seismic shift to the online world and with it the growing need to ensure society and our enterprise economy are equipped with the skills to navigate the digital landscape."

"This is recognised across the government, and it is very welcome that industry leaders, such as Huawei, are supporting and complementing Government initiatives to build these critical skills."

He continued: "The ICT industry is one of the most important sectors to Ireland’s economy and today’s awards are a clear example of the talent and potential in Ireland. 

"Congratulations to all of the successful students - the future of Ireland’s ICT industry looks very bright."

Awarding the students with the bursaries, Tony Yangxu, the CEO of Huawei Ireland, also said: "The standard of application for this year’s programme was outstanding and representative of the high-quality ICT professionals Ireland’s universities help produce."

"Huawei is delighted to award Irish STEM students with a €5,000 scholarship to help them continue to develop their skills and knowledge."

He added: "We are committed to investing in Ireland’s ICT future, including its future talent."

Huawei has been in Ireland since 2004, and the company says that its business now serving over 3 million people and supporting over 860 direct and indirect jobs. 

The multinational corporation also works with a number of Irish third-level institutions, including Trinity College Dublin, Dublin City University, University of Limerick, University College Dublin, and University College Cork, all for the purpose of funding Irish research into video, artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media