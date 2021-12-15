Huawei Ireland awards €10,000 to two STEM students in Maynooth University

The Irish branch of tech giant Huawei today awarded €10,000 in academic scholarships to two STEM students from Maynooth University through its 2021 ICT talent nurturing initiative.

One of the largest scholarship programmes for STEM students in Ireland, a total of €250,000 in bursaries were awarded to fifty students from TU Dublin, UCD, Trinity College Dublin, DCU, UCC, UL, NUIG, Maynooth University, and Griffith College.

Each student received a €5,000 scholarship through the company's Seeds for the Future programme.

The successful students were selected based on their performance during this year’s initiative which took place online in October.

Huawei said that its 7th Annual Seeds for the Future programme was Huawei’s most successful yet, achieving a 333 per cent increase in applications from STEM students in Ireland.

It also noted that over a third of participants were female STEM students, which is the highest number to date.

Speaking during an online awards ceremony, Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy TD said: "Over the past two years, we have seen a seismic shift to the online world and with it the growing need to ensure society and our enterprise economy are equipped with the skills to navigate the digital landscape."

"This is recognised across the government, and it is very welcome that industry leaders, such as Huawei, are supporting and complementing Government initiatives to build these critical skills."

He continued: "The ICT industry is one of the most important sectors to Ireland’s economy and today’s awards are a clear example of the talent and potential in Ireland.

"Congratulations to all of the successful students - the future of Ireland’s ICT industry looks very bright."

Awarding the students with the bursaries, Tony Yangxu, the CEO of Huawei Ireland, also said: "The standard of application for this year’s programme was outstanding and representative of the high-quality ICT professionals Ireland’s universities help produce."

"Huawei is delighted to award Irish STEM students with a €5,000 scholarship to help them continue to develop their skills and knowledge."

He added: "We are committed to investing in Ireland’s ICT future, including its future talent."

Huawei has been in Ireland since 2004, and the company says that its business now serving over 3 million people and supporting over 860 direct and indirect jobs.

The multinational corporation also works with a number of Irish third-level institutions, including Trinity College Dublin, Dublin City University, University of Limerick, University College Dublin, and University College Cork, all for the purpose of funding Irish research into video, artificial intelligence and cloud computing.