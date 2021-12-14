Search

14 Dec 2021

'Single pricing fare is needed for Kildare commuter belt' - Senator

Ciarán Mather

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Senator has told the government that single pricing fare is urgently needed for the commuter belt in County Kildare.

Labour Senator Mark Wall has called for a single pricing fare for the commuter belt up to and including Kildare South, in order to make public transport more affordable and more accessible for commuting students and workers.

Senator Wall also said that Ireland "cannot allow its motorways to turn into carparks again."

The Athy politician explained: "The Dublin Transport Strategy consultation is hugely welcome, but we need to see this review extended outside of Dublin and into other commuter areas to address the cost of public transport experienced by commuters."

"I have raised the need to extend the short hop zone with the Minister for Transport on numerous occasions however he continues to defer to the NTA on pricing."

He continued: "If we are to change Ireland’s attitude to public transport in light of the climate crisis, then we need to make it affordable.

Introducing a single fare price for commuters would be a huge signal from government that they are serious about tackling the financial and climate cost of transport."

Senator Wall also said that there is "an incongruous situation arising" in Kildare: "The short hop zone extends to Sallins in Kildare but does not extend to the other four stations in Kildare which operate under a different rail pricing structure."

"It is 13kms from Newbridge to Sallins, taking an average of 12 minutes by train, but a rail ticket from Newbridge to Dublin, compared to Sallins to Dublin, can cost €3.80 with a leap card from Sallins compared to €13.55 from Newbridge one way."

He elaborated: "We are seeing commuters driving from towns like Newbridge to avail of the short hop zone prices – who can blame them when they are saving up to €200 per month, even with the increase in car fuel prices?

"I am calling on government to introduce a single price fare and give commuters a break: if we are serious about tackling climate change and promoting public transport, then commuter areas like Newbridge must have access to a single pricing fare before our motorways are turn into carparks once again.

"Indeed, the population of Newbridge has increased due to many people either opting to move due to the increase of flexible work or due to being priced out of the city; we need to encourage these commuters onto trains not roads.

“This week, the CSO confirmed that transport is one of the biggest drivers of the increased cost of living. Government should be focusing on making public transport more accessible and affordable.... people in Kildare South are feeling it in their pockets and we need to see common sense applied."

He concluded: "We need to entice as many people in the country onto public transport if we are serious about achieving our climate targets."

Seanad speech:

While speaking in the Seanad, Senator Wall told those in attendance that he believed the price differences to be "totally unfair" and "unacceptable."

He also pointed out that the deadline for the Dublin Transport Strategy consultation is this Friday, December 17: "I'm encouraging all those who use rail transport in South Kildare to get involved, because the simple fact is, we need one singular pricing structure for the area instead of the various and differing prices at the moment.

Senator Wall later took to his social media profiles to say that anyone interested visit the consultation online, and that for anyone who directly contacts him, he will include them under Labour's submission.  

He added that he can be contacted at mark.wall@oir.ie or through his social media profiles.

