Kildare schoolchildren helping to plant thousands of trees as part of worldwide initiative  

Close to 1,000 Kildare schoolchildren have joined a campaign that’s planting more than a million trees in Ireland and Africa, this year.

In the lead up to Christmas, close to 30 class groups from 12 Kildare national schools will hold tree planting ceremonies on school grounds, local parks and public land, and will lend their backing to communities who will be planting tens of thousands of new trees in Uganda, Kenya, Senegal and Malawi before the end of the year.

The schools initiative is part of the One Million Trees campaign, which will see Self Help Africa plant over a million trees this year.

Supported by the INTO teachers’ union, the schools initiative will see native Irish seedlings being distributed for planting by each participating class group. Workshops, collections and other activities are also being held in hundreds of schools to support tree planting activities in Africa.



The Kildare schools taking part in the schools tree planting initiative include Pipers Hill and Rathmore NS in Naas, Hewetstown NS, Clane, Rathdangan Boys School, St Brigid's NS, The Curragh, Rathcoffey NS, Donadea, Allen NS, Kilmeague, Naas, Scoil Bhride, Kill, Scoil An Linbh Iosa, Prosperous, Irishtown Upper NS, Clane and Scoil Bhride, Greenlane, Leixlip.



INTO President Joe McKeown said that the campaign was a great opportunity for schoolchildren to learn more about trees, and climate issues, and also play their part in the worldwide effort to combat climate change.

“Young people are very aware of the challenges of global warming. A campaign like this gives them the change to engage directly with the issue, and also learn about the impact in parts of the world that are extremely vulnerable to climate change,” he said.

Former INTO President Mary Magnier, who is an ambassador for the One Million Trees schools campaign said that she been overwhelmed by the support that the campaign has received from schoolchildren and their teachers right across the country. The venture is also being backed by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), who include thousands of primary teachers in their ranks, and is supported by Glenisk, who have mobilised public support by promoting the tree planting initiative on their products.

Self Help Africa planted ‘One Million Trees’ in Africa and a further 100,000 native trees in Ireland last year, and are on course to achieve a similar target in 2021, thanks to the support of Irish primary schools.

To find out more visit: selfhelpafrica.org/ onemilliontrees