Kildare Senator welcomes grants worth over €2.5 million for primary, special and post-primary schools

A Senator has welcomed the announcement from the government that grants worth over €2.5 million will be allocated to primary, special and post-primary schools in Kildare.
Minister for Education Norma Foley TD recently announced the payment of a minor works grant totaling €45 million for primary schools and special schools as part of additional support in the context of Covid-19.
Once-off Covid-19 minor works funding of €17 million is also announced for post-primary schools, while €2.58 million of this funding has been made available to schools in Kildare.
Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’ Loughlin said about the news: "I am pleased to see a significant increase in funding for schools which will enable them to address both their minor works and also to help fund small-scale ventilation improvements within their schools."
"Funding for minor works is important in terms of supporting the operation of schools generally and even more so within a Covid-19 environment. Schools may also apply for emergency works grant assistance to address larger-scale issues on a permanent basis."
She concluded: "I am pleased to see such a significant amount being allocated to Kildare; I have been liaising proactively with the Minister for some time now, and have been communicating the issues on the ground, so I am pleased to see this funding announced."
Senator O' Loughlin was recently among a number of Kildare politicians who welcomed the news that a new 1,000 pupil school will be located on Magee Barracks site in Kildare.
