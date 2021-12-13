Search

13 Dec 2021

Could Conor McGregor be a Kildare TD? - Almanac predicts foray into politics

Pretrial motion in claim against Conor McGregor adjourned until next year

Conor McGregor

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor could dip his toe into politics in 2022, according to Old Moore’s Almanac.

The annual magazine, founded by Irish mathematician and teacher Theophilus Moore, offers plenty of predictions for all walks of life. 

The Almanac's "in-house psychic" predicts what may happen to celebrities including McGregor who has a house in Straffan.

The psychic says: "As for Conor McGregor, he will also enter politics delicately to test the waters and why not? He dresses the best out of any politician.

"He is far from embarrassing considering the alternatives."

As McGregor spends much time in Straffan, maybe he could run for the Dáil for North Kildare if a general election is called in 2022?

A female Taoiseach is also on the cards within the next three years, according to the Almanac.

In the past, the 258-year-old publication foresaw the rise of cryptocurrency and Donald Trump failing to secure his second term as US president.

In sport, Dublin is predicted to win the All-Ireland Football Final and Limerick will retain the Liam McCarthy Cup.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media