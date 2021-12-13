Annual Christmas choral event to go ahead in Maynooth this week

Three Maynooth College and University choirs will gather in the historic College Chapel of Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth on Wednesday evening for the annual Christmas carol service.

The College Chapel Choir will be directed by Dr John O’Keeffe, the Schola Gregoriana will be led by Dr Darina McCarthy and Maynooth University Chamber Choir will be under the direction of Dr Michael Dawson.

This renowned choral celebration of the Christmas season has been a highlight of the Advent calendar in Ireland since 1970.

Following public health guidance, a much-reduced congregation will attend this year’s carol service, which will also be livestreamed on the College website: www.maynoothcollege.ie.

The service will be led by the President of Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth, Rev Professor Michael Mullaney who, when announcing this year’s event, said:

“I am truly delighted that this year’s Christmas carol service can go ahead with a small in-person audience.

"I extend an invitation to everyone who can to join us online and enjoy hymns sung by our three talented choirs for this beautiful and moving celebration of the eternal message of Christmas.”

This year’s carol service will be broadcast by Kairos as well as on the worldwide platform of www.shalomtv.tv.

Last year, due to coronavirus restrictions, the carol service did not have a live audience in the College Chapel, but was watched by 17,000 people online.