People urged to stay away from Naas Hospital unless absolutely essential due to busy period

Naas General Hospital has said it is experiencing a very busy period with a significantly increased number of people requiring admission to the Hospital.

The Hospital is reminding members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department (ED).

HSE figures show that the number of patients with Covid-19 has increased in recent days and had 20 confirmed cases up to last night. There were also three patients suspected of having the virus.

A Naas Hospital spokesperson said: "We advise that the public only attend our emergency services if absolutely essential.

"If you are unwell, please go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance.

"Importantly, please do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke.

"Our ED Services are available to you, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency. For routine matters please contact your GP or out of hours by phone.

"If you have to attend the ED in emergency situation please ensure you wear a mask, practice social distancing and ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid-19."