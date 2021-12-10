Kildare TD calls for changes to illness and disability payments

A TD from Kildare has called for the Irish government to implement changes to illness and disability payments.

Sinn Féin TD for South Kildare Patricia Ryan recently said that the govt must fast-track the return to Disability or Invalidity Pension for people, where employment opportunities do not succeed.

Speaking in the Dáil, Ms Ryan told those in attendance: "I have spoken to many people over the past two years who are on long-term sickness payments."

"They would love to give work a try, but the risk of putting themselves in severe financial difficulty is too great: there are some who live with illnesses where they experience flare-ups."

She added: "What progress is being made on this promise and can those who are intermittently unable to work due to flare-ups be included in any solution?”

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, replied to her query by saying: "In the recent budget, I made some changes in respect of those on disability payments in order that they can earn more without it affecting their payments."

"I will have to take the particular issue the Deputy raised away with me and I will revert to her."

Speaking after the debate, Ms Ryan said: "This is an issue that needs to be addressed.

"I have assisted lots of people who would like to try some casual work, with a view to easing back into the workforce.

"There is a real fear that if it doesn’t work out that they will face weeks of delay before being restored to their payment, not to mention the potential loss of benefits such as the medical card.

"I will be corresponding with the Minister on this matter with a view to implementing a solution," she concluded.