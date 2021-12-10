Search

10 Dec 2021

Popular pop-up coffee shop in Newbridge, Kildare reopens

Pic: Mini Mocha via Facebook

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A well-known pop-up café in Newbridge, County Kildare has reopened after a temporary closure.

Mini Mocha, which is located beside The Gable guesthouse on the Kilcullen Road near Kilbelin, previously announced on November 30 that it would close for a number of days.

Now, Bryan Gilroy, who runs Mini Mocha, confirmed to the Leinster Leader, that Mini Mocha is officially back for business.

He explained: "The reason we decided to close was because I had a few close contacts (of Covid-19) both at work and in my own personal life."

"At the time, I didn't want to risk potentially spreading the virus to my customers."

He added that, fortunately, him and the rest of his staff later tested negative for the virus.

"It was somewhat nerve-wracking, but now it just feels great to be back open again.

"I would like to thank out customers for bearing with us during this hard time, and for any new customers, feel free to come down and enjoy the view by the riverside at Mini Mocha!"

Mini Mocha's opening hours are 10am to 2pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 9am to 4pm for Wednesdays to Sundays.

