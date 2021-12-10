More frost in Kildare again tonight so watch the roads in the morning

The overturned vehicle at the scene / PHOTO: DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
Motorists have been urged to take extra car on these cold mornings as temperatures plunge below zero degrees Celsius.
Dublin Fire Brigade responded to a rollover collision at Lea's Cross, Swords.
Firefighters and paramedics from Swords Fire Station and an Advanced Paramedic Response vehicle attended the single vehicle collision.
One person was assessed at the scene with minor injuries.
Met Eireann said tonight will start off cold with lowest temperatures around freezing point and frost developing.
Saturday morning will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times in north Leinster.
However it will be noticeably milder with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.
