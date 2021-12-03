Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, December 3

The death has occurred of Patricia Brady (née Concagh)

Crookstown, Kildare, R14 FV08



Patricia Brady (nee Concagh), Crookstown, Ballytore, Co. Kildare, 1st of December 2021. (Peacefully), at Naas General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Eileen and son Brendan, her sister Mary and brother Gerard. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Patricia will be reposing at her daughter Eileen's residence, in Portersize, Moone, Athy, from 2pm, this Sunday the 5th of December. Removal to the Church of Saints' Mary and Laurence, Crookstown for 11O'Clock Mass, on Monday the 6th of December. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent's Hospital Day Care, Athy.

The death has occurred of Noel Duffy

Upper Drumcondra Rd, Drumcondra, Dublin / Monasterevin, Kildare



Suncroft Nursing Home, Co. Kildare & formerly of Lackagh, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by his brothers Richard, Dermot and Kevin, Beloved brother of Benny, Liam and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his loving family, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at the Kildare Funeral Home, Fairgreen, Kildare town on Friday evening from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:30am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin for 11:00am Requiem Mass, which can be viewed on the parish website. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin.

Please adhere to current government guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks. Condolences can be left on the link below or sent on in the traditional manner.

The death has occurred of Katheleen Lynch (née Cassidy)

Russellstown, Kilmeague, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late James, grandmother of the late Brian and sister of the late Maudie. Sadly missed by her loving children Hannah, Bernie, Jim Joe, Ann and Rita, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Sons and daughters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Katheleen rest in peace.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Allenwood from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 10 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Please respect all government and HSE guidelines at all times.

The death has occurred of James CONWAY

Naas, Kildare



Conway (Dun Na Riogh Naas and formerly of Lannreagh, Sallins Road, Naas) - Dec 1, 2021, (peacefully), with his wife by his side and in the loving care of the staff at TLC Centre Maynooth, James beloved husband of Mary; Sadly missed by his loving wife, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday from 4pm to 7pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/ or via the Naas Parish App under the Web Cam Folder.

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Timothy (Timmy) COYLE

Sarto Road, Naas, Kildare



In the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital following a long illness. Predeceased by his mother Maura and brother David. Sadly missed by his loving partner Ann, father Sean, sisters and brothers Mary, John, Theresa, Frances, Angela and Mark, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May Timmy Rest in Peace"

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 7pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. The Mass will be streamed on www.naasparish.ie. A Cremation Service will take place in Newland's Cross Crematorium at 12 midday and will be streamed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html. You are invited to leave a message of support and sympathy to Timmy's family by clicking on the Condolences button below.

The death has occurred of Rita Delaney (née Murphy)

93 Clonmullion, Athy, Kildare



Sadly missed by her loving daughter Elisha, son-in-law Jon, grandchildren Zoe and Joshua, partner Joe, sister Ann, brothers Peadar, Eoin and Eamonn, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law and all of the Delaney family, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday (December 2nd). (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing).

Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Removal afterwards to St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section below.