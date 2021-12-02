BREAKING: Winner of Kildare's Next Superstar contest is announced!

The results are finally in!

The winner of the Kildare's Next Superstar sponsored by Judge Roy Beans was announced this afternoon after all the votes were counted.

Congratulations to 17-year-old Vanston Worrell who received the majority of public votes in the Grand Finale and was also the top choice of the three judges.

For his entry, Vanston sang a cover of the song Let's Fall in Love For The Night by US singer Finneas.

The main runner-up was young singing star Juliette Maguire who certainly has a very bright future ahead of her.

The other finalists were Jacob Devine, Tia Donovan, Alex Hughes, Emily O'Sullivan, Amy Rowlett and Fred Sage.

Overall winner Vanston will scoop a stunning Prize Pack sponsored by Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge that includes:

• A €1,000 cash prize

• A €250 voucher for Edward Harrigan & Sons Bar and Restaurant

• A €250 voucher for Judge Roy Beans

• A recording session at Judge Roy Beans Recording Studio with Rubber Keogh

• A live gig hosted by Judge Roy Beans Live Venue for winner open for family & friends to

attend.

After being announced the winner, Vanston, who is currently sitting his Leaving Cert, said today: "I'm absolutely over the moon.

"This is a big boost to my confidence as a singer and musician.

"I want to thank everybody who voted for me.

I also want to send good wishes to all the other people who took part."

Proprietor of Judge Roy Beans, Vivian Carroll will present Vanston with his prize package at a presentation ceremony in the Newbridge premises in coming days.

Vivian said: "I congratulate Vanston on winning this contest.

I also want to thank everybody who took the time to take part but unfortunately there could be only one winner.

"There was a wonderful array of acts and the standard was very high throughout the competition.

"Vanston is a real talent and we look forward to hearing more from him, especially at a forthcoming gig in Judge Roy Beans."

The judges: Public Relations expert Aileen O'Brien, Judge Roy Beans sound engineer, Rubber Keogh and Maureen V Ward from Talented Kids and MVW Talent Agency were all very impressed by Vanston's entry.



Rubber Keogh said: "I feel that Vanston has a unique tone in his vocal, plus a really nice style of guitar playing.

"He showed great vocal range in his video entry, moving into higher notes in a smooth and natural way."

Aileen O'Brien added: "Vanston's voice has a mesmerising quality. His voice is so pure and is wonderful to listen to. I can't wait to hear more from this super talented young man. He's incredible."

Maureen V Ward also commented: "Congratulations to Vanston! He delivered an outstanding, skillful performance with flair, style and charm.

"Through his soulful singing and his calm, meditative and reflective performance, Vanston brought us on a most welcome and wonderfully musical escape from the current troubling pandemic times of our reality.

"A fantastic future lies ahead for him!"