02 Dec 2021

Man who breached Covid-19 restriction in Kildare 'had no excuse'

Incident

The case was hear at Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A man who endeavoured to drive to Dublin when Covid-19 movement restrictions were in place was fined at Naas District Court.

Damien Kotrych, 36, whose address was given as 48 Elm Park, Gort Road, Ennis, was prosecuted for leaving a place of residence without reason on January 23 last on the N7 at Hutton Read, Kill.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the defendant was travelling between Dublin and Ennis, where he lives and he had no excuse.

Solicitor Cairbre Finan said the defendant has a spray painting business employing a number of people.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a €500 fine.

