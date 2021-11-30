Work to start in coming days on 12 isolation units at Naas Hospital

Work to construct 12 isolation rooms on the grounds of Naas Hospital is to begin in December.

The facilities, which are designed to assist in the segregation of patients suspected of having Covid-19 or other illnesses, will take nine months to complete.

The issue was raised at the Regional Health Forum, where Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer is the representative for the Kildare/Newbridge MD.

The Region Health Forum, Dublin - Mid Leinster was established in 2006 which provides a Forum for County Councillors to make representations to the HSE on local and national issues.

Cllr O'Dwyer said: "I recently asked a question requesting an update on the plans for the development of the 12 isolation rooms planned for Naas General Hospital.

"Deputy Martin Heydon and I have worked together on a number of developments planned for Naas General Hospital including a purpose built diagnostic day care centre, additional capacity within Lakeview Unit and other services.

"I am delighted that we have received a schedule for the commencement of these works. This Hospital has been under severs pressure for a number of years and this is a positive development."

A statement from the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, said: "Regarding the delivery of the 12-bed isolation unit, this project was originally tendered in February 2021. However the tender price

returned was significantly over budget."

The project was re-tendered in May but experienced delays due to the cyber attack on the HSE's IT system.

The spokesperson continued: "I can confirm this project is now due to commence in December 2021 with a nine-month build time."