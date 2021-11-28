Search

28 Nov 2021

Kildare Property Watch: Villa Rosa is a little gem in Sallins for €385,000

On The Market

Villa Rosa, Clane Road, Sallins

A three-four bedroom detached bungalow in the middle of Sallins village has come on the market with an asking price of €385,000.

The property is called Villa Rosa, selling agent Nolan Properties calls it a ‘little gem’.

It has the added benefit of an integrated retail unit to the front of the property. This unit can be rented out as an additional source of income, used as a home office, or it could be incorporated back into the family home for additional space.

There is ample car parking to the front and side of the property, a separate block built garage with a roller door, a private sunny walled landscaped garden with a raised patio area to the rear.

Internally there is a entrance hallway with wooden flooring, living room with a feature fire place, large spacious open plan kitchen/dining/living area with a breakfast bar and a feature archway leading onto the main hallway.

There are three double bedrooms (main bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe), a modern fully tiled family bathroom and a large utility room.

This home has a gas fired central heating system and is in a fantastic location within walking distance of schools, shops, chemists, restaurants, pubs, bus route and rail services. It is also very close to the bustling town of Naas.

It comes with a C1 BER rating and an advised market value of €385,000.

For more information, contact Nolan Property Sales and Rentals on 045 855820 or 087 9824282.

