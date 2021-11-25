County Kildare deaths

James (Jim) O'Connor, Carraig Oscar, Naas, / Dungarvan, Waterford / Youghal

November 22. Former employee of Glanbia. Beloved partner of Patsy, father of Niall, Lorraine, Paula, John and the late infants James and Mary; brother of Sr. Rosarii (Ann), Fr Joe and the late John P and Frank; adored grandfather of Thomas, Micheál, Cormac, Eoghan and the late Amy; father-in-law of Paul and Eimear and uncle of Fearghus, Daragh, Eimhim, Oonagh and Cian. James will be deeply missed by Patsy, Patsy’s son Cillian and all his family and friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am in the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. The Mass will be streamed on www.naasparish.ie. A Service will take place in Newland’s Cross Crematorium at 12:20pm approximately prior to Cremation and will be streamed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html. Family flowers only please. Please feel free to offer a message of sympathy and support to Jim's family by clicking on the Condolences button at RIP.ie

Annette Kelly (née Lawler), Smallford, Athy

November 24. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dickie, sons John, Richard, Paul and Nigel, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday evening (November 25th) with Rosary at 8pm. (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing). Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Removal afterwards to St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Those who would like to attend but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section at RIP.ie.

Olive Duffy (née Doherty), Celbridge / Dromiskin, Louth

November 21. Olive passed away suddenly in the loving care of her family. Much loved mother of Shane and Karen, her son and daughter of whom she shared with her late husband Eugene. Beloved daughter of the late Jack and Peg Doherty. Cherished by her late partner Gerry. She will be warmly remembered by those she touched, her loving son, daughter, sisters Ann, Noeleen and Catherine, brothers Donal and John, son-in-law Andrew, grandchildren Jamie and Calvin, her loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and colleagues. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Tuesday evening (Nov. 30th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Wednesday morning (Dec 1st) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Olive’s funeral mass may be viewed online on Wednesday morning by following this LINK. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but unable to, are welcome to leave a personal message by selecting “Condolences” at RIP.ie or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Peter Conlan, Rickardstown, Newbridge / Athy

November 22. Peacefully in his sleep. Predeceased by his brother Seamus, sadly missed by his loving sister May and brother George, sister-in-law Moira, nephews and nieces, extended family relatives and friends. May Peter rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.

Gerry Cannon, Allenwood South, Allenwood

November 22. Suddenly at home. Son of the late Maura and Gerry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, daughters Stacey and Nicole, sons Dean and Jason, sons-in-law Diarmuid and Stephen, daughters-in-law Claire and Mary, grandchildren Lucie-Lou, Emilie-Rose, Jayden and Cassie, sister Linda, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home, from 3pm on Friday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery. Church capacity is limited in line with current Government and HSE guidelines. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie. Mass will be live-streamed on the Allen Parish Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/Allen-Parish-Kildare-261327067276783

Maria Broderick (née Kilmartin), The Gables, Kill, / Offaly

November 23. Formerly of Coolfin Glebe, Co. Offaly. Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family after an illness she so bravely fought. Beloved wife of Philip and mother of Sinéad, Michael, Caoimhe and Eimear. Sadly missed by her loving husband and children, sister Loretto, brothers Cormac, Michael and John, mother-in-law Mary, son-in-law Daniel, Michael’s partner Rebecca, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, her wide circle of friends, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and colleagues. Reposing at her home on Friday from 4pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Kill for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas. Please feel free to send a message of sympathy and support to Maria's family by clicking on the Condolences button at RIP.ie.

Joe Birney, 7 Upper St. Joseph's Tce., Athy

November 17. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the loving care of the staff of Beth Israel Hospital, Newark, New York. Deeply regretted by his loving son Dominic, family Mick, Rita, Jim, Mary and Kathleen, extended family and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 6pm to 8pm on Friday evening (November 26th). (Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing). Removal on Saturday afternoon at 1.30pm to arrive at St Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Removal afterwards to St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Those who would like to attend but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the condolence section at RIP.ie.