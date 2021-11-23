Search

23/11/2021

IKEA already preparing to spruce up centre in Naas, County Kildare, planning permission documents show

IKEA already preparing to spruce up shopfront in Naas, County Kildare, planning permission documents show

File pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

IKEA, the world renowned furniture retailer, has sought permission from Kildare County Council to make amendments to its planned Naas centre.

Previously in September, a representative of a company associated with the premises, a listed building formerly known as Grandstand pub, confirmed that IKEA's Irish branch had expressed an interest in the site.

According to planning permission documents, IKEA intends to make amendments to its shopfront, as well as the erection of external and internal tenant illuminated signage fronting 9 North Main Street in Naas.

The date received is listed as November 22, with a submission-by date for January 4 next year and a due date for January 25.

Historical background:

The original Grandstand pub building, which dates back to the Famine times, was previously renovated in 1975 and 1995.

It’s been described by architectural specialists as a fine mid-nineteenth century building, which retains most of its original form to the upper floors and which is of some social and historic interest as part of the historic core of Naas.

All of the red bricks that made up much of the building were taken away, cleaned and used again to recreate the building and the yellow bricks used elsewhere in the structure, including on the four huge chimneys, were also cleaned and re-used. For a time it was used as a store by Superquinn, which closed in Naas early in 2011 with the loss of 100 jobs.

Kildare Ladies confirm management teams for 2022

Tommy Carr part of senior boss Sean Finnegan's backroom team

Good news! The 2021 Kildare Christmas Annual is in the shops NOW

Senator calls for new bank holiday to coincide with Late Late Toy Show every year

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media