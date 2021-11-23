Deaths in County Kildare

Luke Rossiter

Luke Rossiter, Ballymakealy Grove, Celbridge

November 21, suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Sheila and Christopher and Christopher's wife Rachel, brothers Dean, Stephen, Lee and Oliver, sister Aurora, girlfriend Niamh, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements will be updated at a later date. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section on RIP.ie. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

Grainne Lynch

Gráinne Lynch (née Doherty), Leixlip / Clonmany, Donegal

November 21. Peacefully at her daughter’s residence in Ratoath. Predeceased by her sisters Mary Bridget, Margaret, Sally and her brother Neill. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Bríd, son Brendan, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law, Michael, grandchildren Fiadh, Cara, Grace and Cian, sister Ann, brother Vinny, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Tuesday evening (23rd November) from 6pm until 8pm for family and close friends only please. Removal on Wednesday morning (24th November 2021) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Gráinne’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/our-ladys-nativity. Please continue to wear face masks, use hand sanitizer and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” at RIP.ie or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

John Ludden

John Ludden, Old Railpark Lane, Maynooth, / Mulranny, Mayo

November 19. Peacefully, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved brother of the late Tommy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Teresa, Clare and Fiona, sons-in-law Francisco and Danny, grandsons Lorcan and Sean, brother Michael (Birmingham), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. John will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth, on Tuesday from 4pm - 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at approx. 11am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 11.30am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 11.30am by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/maynoothparish. Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section at RIP.ie. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, by clicking on the following link: https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

Monica (Marty) Kelly, Carlow Town, Carlow / Kildare Town

November 21 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Margaret, brother Maxi and sister Marie Flanagan. Sadly missed by her sister Nuala, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday evening from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Please respect Government and HSE guidelines at all times. Marty’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/

Sgt Mick Delaney

Sgt. Michael (Mick) Delaney, Curragh Camp, Curragh, / Kildare town

November 11, (suddenly) in Spain. Predeceased by his parents John and Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary and sons Peter, Jason, Conor and Conor's partner Josse, grandchildren Lily Ana and Dylan, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday December 2nd at 10am in the Carmelite Friary Church, Kildare town.

May Kane

Marie (May) Kane (née O'Connor), Coonough, Carbury

November 18, peacefully but suddenly at home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Mick, children Caroline, Michael and Alan, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Rosarii, Alan's partner Selena, adored grandchildren Robin, Michael, Grace, Anna-May, Christopher and Michael-Thomas, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May will be reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 4pm - 9pm for family and close friends. Removal from her residence on Thursday at approx. 1pm to arrive the Church of the Holy Trinity, Derrinturn (W91 HX38) for 1:30pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Staplestown Cemetery (https://goo.gl/maps/orwdG3VcLrbAirg86). Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday at 1:30pm by clicking on the following link : http://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/ Please adhere to HSE and Government guidelines at all times. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section at RIP.ie. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230