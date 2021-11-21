Kildare Property Watch: Four-bed dormer near Naas on market for €475,000

A superb four-bedroom dormer bungalow on around one third of an acre in Naas is one the market.

Rehoboth, which is located on the Green Avenue in Newlands, Naas, is situatied in a quiet, rural area three miles from the town, and one and a half miles from Two Mile House village.

The property, which was built in 2005, measures circa 163 sq m (1,754 sq ft).

Approached by a gravel drive, it is presented in excellent condition throughout, with with oil fired central heating, PVC woodgrain double glazed windows, a solid fuel stove, PVC fascia/soffits, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Family home

According to selling agent Jordan Auctioneers, this is an ideal family home in a nice setting around half a mile off the R448 Naas to Kilcullen Road. It is easily accessible from Naas, Kilcullen, Newbridge and the M7 motorway.

Accommodation in the home comprises an entrance hall, a sittingroom/dining room, conservatory, kitchen, utility, bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms with two ensuites.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers, on 045 433550.

Find out more

He is guiding €475,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointments to view.

SEE MORE PHOTOS OF THE PROPERTY BELOW: