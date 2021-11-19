Barking dog alerts Kildare homeowner to intruder

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
A barking dog alerted a Kildare homeowner to an intruder in her house.
The incident happened off the Green Road in Newbridge on November 12 last.
Gardaí said the female householder in the Grange Heights area heard a noise in the kitchen and her dog began barking.
She saw the intruder and screamed and he fled.
He is described as under 5 feet 8 inches in height with dark clothes.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station.
