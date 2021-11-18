Aldi finally opens in Newbridge creating 20 new jobs

Aldi’s nationwide expansion continues today with the opening of its new store in Newbridge, creating 20 permanent jobs in the local area.

Located on Moorefield Road, the store was officially opened today by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility for Research & Development, Farm Safety and New Market Development, Martin Heydon, TD.

The new store is Aldi’s ninth to open in County Kildare. Aldi now operates 149 stores around Ireland.

New Store Design

Featuring Aldi’s exciting award-winning Project Fresh layout and design, the new store boasts a large shop floor spanning 1140sqm, wide aisles and hi-spec fixtures and fittings. There are also 72 car park spaces available to customers in Newbridge, along with 10 bicycle rack stands. Aldi’s Newbridge store will also provide access to four electric vehicle-charging points for customers. Aldi has invested in ventilation heat recovery, which will be used to power underfloor heating, in addition to solar panel energy.

Speaking at the store opening, Dermot Magan, Aldi Newbridge Store Manager said: “Our brand new Newbridge store is fantastic news for local shoppers! The spacious design means customers can easily pick up what they need, and having recently been voted as the supermarket with the ‘best’ customer experience in Ireland*, our aim is always to ensure that our customers have the very best shopping experience in store. From all the staff here at the new store, we hope everyone has a chance to pop in an avail of our great savings and pick up some of our award-winning products at unbeatable prices!”

Welcoming Aldi’s arrival in Newbridge, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility for Research & Development, Farm Safety and New Market Development, Martin Heydon, said: “After what has been a very challenging 18 months for the industry, it’s great to see Aldi continue to confidently invest in Ireland and open new stores. Aldi’s Newbridge store is a fantastic addition to the town and I’ve no doubt will play a central role in the retail fabric of the town for years to come.”

“Aldi staff, like all retail and front-line workers in Ireland, have provided an essential service to their local communities during the past year and a half. I would like to thank them for their dedication and outstanding contribution during the pandemic.”

Aldi’s Investment in County Kildare

Aldi has made a capital investment of over €58 million in Co. Kildare since it laid roots in the county. Aldi is the market-leading supermarket for pay and currently employs 190 full-time staff across the county. Aldi is seeking to recruit 35 new employees for its Kildare stores next year.

Community Support

Aldi’s existing stores across Kildare are deeply involved in their local communities. To celebrate the opening, Aldi welcomed John Cradock, Homeless Care CLG, to collect a donation of €1000 as part of Aldi’s Community Grants network.

To date, the Kildare stores have donated over 56,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud, saving the charities more than €70,000.

In addition to supporting local charities, Aldi’s national tree planting initiative will also involve the Newbridge team. More than 10,000 trees will be planted in Kill, Co. Kildare before the end of next month. Aldi is the first retailer in Ireland to commit to planting 1 million native Irish woodland trees by 2025, working together with its partner Green Belt.