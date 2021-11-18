Christy Moore to appear on Late Late Show tomorrow night

Christy Moore
On the day of the release of his new album ‘Flying Into Mystery’, Kildare singer Christy Moore will drop by to chat with Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show tomorrow night.
Fresh from winning his award his Life Time Achievement Award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards earlier this week, Christy will play an exclusive selection of songs from the new record.
Meanwhile, Vicky Phelan will join Ryan to talk about her decision to stop her chemotherapy treatment and look ahead to Christmas at home with her family.
Following the success of last year’s Toy Show Appeal, which raised €6.6m for Irish charities, Ryan will catch up with some of the over 600,000 people whose lives have been changed thanks to the generosity of Toy Show viewers.
Comedian and impressionist Mario Rosenstock will bring a wide array of hilarious characters to The Late Late Show this Friday night.
Viewers will also be rocked with an incredible musical tribute to the legend that is, the great Freddie Mercury, thirty years after the Queen front man passed away.
