Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, November 18

The death has occurred of Doreen Kavanagh (née Wilson)

Kilcock, Kildare / Ballinalee, Longford



Doreen Kavanagh nee Wilson, late of Ballinalee, Co. Longford.

Retired staff of St. Patrick's Hospital, Steevens Lane, Dublin, Doreen passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 16th November 2021, in the Mater Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Doreen, predeceased by her brother Albert, will be sadly missed by her much loved sons Morgan & Albert, adoring granddaughters Libby & Meg, sister Helen, partner Paul, Morgans's partner Gina, close friend Karen & family, sister-in-law Pat, niece Jennifer, nephew David & her many friends.

Reposing at Ward's Funeral Home, Sandyford Village (D18C8P7) Thursday 18th November from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service for Doreen will be held, Friday 19th November, at 4pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross (D6WX296) followed by cremation.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral service and cannot, may leave a personal message for the family in the section marked 'Condolences' on the bottom of this notice.

The death has occurred of Patrick Brendan Keogh

Dublin / Naas, Kildare



Patrick Brendan Keogh (formerly of Rathasker, Killashee, Naas, Co. Kildare) peacefully in the devoted care of the staff of Kinvara Nursing Home, Bray, Co. Wicklow on Wednesday, 17th of November, 2021. Brendan is deeply mourned by his sister Brigid, nieces, nephews, friends, relations and neighbours.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, Co. Kildare on Saturday, 20th of November, at 10am which will be live streamed on the parish website (click here) followed by burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

he death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Southern

Ballysax, The Curragh, Kildare



Peacefully at home. Sadly missed by his loving family, neighbours and friends.

May Frank Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Thursday from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Suncroft for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

The numbers at the Mass are limited in line with current restrictions. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Frank's Funeral Mass will be broadcast on 108FM.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Lar) Weir

Curragh Road, Kildare Town, Kildare



Suddenly, at home. Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, daughter Niamh, son Paul, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Lar Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 5pm on Sunday with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Monday to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin at 1pm. The service from Mount Jerome can be viewed via https://www.mountjerome.ie/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times.