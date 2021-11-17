Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, November 17

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Byrne

Kilcullen, Kildare



Thomas (Tom) Byrne, Blackhall, Calverstown, Killcullen, Co Kildare,

May Tom Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements will be updated on Saturday 20th November.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Teresa (Teasie) CLIFFORD (née Garvey)

Broadfield, Naas, Kildare



In the tender care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband Joe, sisters Peggy and Phyllis, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

"May Teasie Rest In Peace"

Teasie's Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and Saint David, Naas followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed

The death has occurred of Marie (Bernadette) HEALY

College Orchard, Newbridge, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare



HEALY Marie (Bernadette) College Orchard, Newbridge and late of Brownstown, The Curragh and of Wandsworth, London - 11 November 2021 (suddenly) at her home, Marie, daughter of the late Martin and sister of the late Patrick; sadly missed by her aunts and uncles, nephew, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Marie Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Dominican College Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Marie’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.dominicansnewbridge.ie Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Funeral service will be live streamed on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

The death has occurred of Marie Langan (née Moore)

Coolree, Enfield, Kildare



Marie Langan, nee Moore, Coolree, Enfield, Co. Kildare, November 16th, 2021, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of Joe and adored mother of Fergal, Sharon, Colm and Lorraine, grandmother of Dylan, Ashley, Karl, Glen, Ava and Jack, daughter in law Noeleen and son in law the late Ger. Very Deeply regretted by her siblings Des, Celine, twin brother Noel and John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Marie Rest in Peace

Marie will be reposing in her family home this Wednesday and Thursday from 3pm, concluding with prayers at 7pm each evening. Funeral Mass this Friday morning at 11.30am in the Church of The Holy Family, Kilshanroe, followed by cremation in the Garden Chapel Mount Jerome at 2.15pm. Please adhere to Covid 19 restrictions regarding face masks, handshaking and social distancing, while attending the funeral. For those that would have liked to attend, but due to regulations cannot, you may view Marie’s Funeral Mass at https://www.carburyparish.ie/church/kilshanroe/ and view cremation on https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/ or leave a message in the condolences section below.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

he death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Southern

Ballysax, The Curragh, Kildare



May Frank Rest In Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/. You are invited to leave a message of support or condolence for Teasie's family by clicking on the Condolences button below.