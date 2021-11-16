UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old Rathcoole girl found safe and sound

Pic Supplied
A missing 15-year-old Rathcoole girl has been found safe and sound, it has been confirmed.
Gardaí said in a recent statement: "Sarah Manning, 15 years, has been located safe and well."
"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance in this matter."
