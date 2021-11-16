Tusla issues appeal for carers for 16 and 17 year olds in County Kildare

The child and family agency Tusla has issued an appeal for carers for 16 and 17 year olds in County Kildare.

It said that its week-long campaign aims to drive further awareness for the need for carers for older teenagers in their local communities.

Tusla elaborated in a statement: "Right now in communities across Kildare there are 16 and 17 year olds who need a safe and supportive place to live."

"Tusla is looking for understanding and compassionate individuals and families who are willing to become approved carers.

"They would then offer a young person the opportunity to live in their home, and to help guide and prepare them for independent living.

"While caring for young children may not be suitable for some people, choosing to care for an older child may offer more flexibility for people who are at a particular stage of their career and who want to maintain an existing lifestyle."

Speaking about the campaign, Audrey Warren, an Area Manager at Tusla for Dublin South West/Kildare/West Wicklow, said: "This weeks’ campaign will highlight the immense rewards that come with caring for an older child, as well as the flexibility that caring for an older child can offer to families and individual carers."

"We know that it is harder for older children to find suitable placements, however they have the same needs for support and safety as young children do; through being there for an older child, to listen to their feelings and offer them a place to feel safe and secure, you will make a huge difference in their future and how they move towards adulthood and independence with the support they need."

Tusla further explained that potential carers will be assisted along their journey with assessment and training to inform and empower their decision.

It is understood that approved carers will have access to financial supports, and to a social worker who will help them establish what type of care they can best offer a young person and what training and supports would be of benefit.

Tusla added: "Across the week there will be a number of online and in-person information events open to members of the public: these information events will offer potential carers the opportunity to hear from experienced carers and social workers, and to learn more about the process of becoming an approved carer for an older child."

Anyone wishing to find out further information can visit fostering.ie; call freephone 1800 226 771; or email tusla.fostering@tusla.ie.